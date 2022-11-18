Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday.

Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

The news means the Chiefs will enter a divisional showdown with the Chargers without two of their top three pass catchers in yardage this season. Travis Kelce leads the team with 740 yards and eight touchdowns, while Smith-Schuster ranks second with 615 yards and two scores, and Hardman stands fourth with 297 yards and four touchdowns.

The good news for Kansas City is its receiving corps is intentionally deep. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (26 catches, 441 yards, one touchdown) is still available, as are Justin Watson, rookie Skyy Moore and new addition Kadarius Toney, a former first-round pick whose potential seems to be sky high with the Chiefs.

Friday's news is relevant, though, because the loss of Smith-Schuster and Hardman means the Chiefs won't have as many options to spare for Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City played well without the two last week against the struggling Jaguars, but the Chiefs didn't lose Smith-Schuster until midway through the second quarter. At that point, Kansas City already owned a 14-0 lead.