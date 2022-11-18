Around the NFL

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

Published: Nov 18, 2022 at 03:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman, who landed on injured reserve Thursday.

Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

The news means the Chiefs will enter a divisional showdown with the Chargers without two of their top three pass catchers in yardage this season. Travis Kelce leads the team with 740 yards and eight touchdowns, while Smith-Schuster ranks second with 615 yards and two scores, and Hardman stands fourth with 297 yards and four touchdowns.

The good news for Kansas City is its receiving corps is intentionally deep. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (26 catches, 441 yards, one touchdown) is still available, as are Justin Watson, rookie Skyy Moore and new addition Kadarius Toney, a former first-round pick whose potential seems to be sky high with the Chiefs.

Friday's news is relevant, though, because the loss of Smith-Schuster and Hardman means the Chiefs won't have as many options to spare for Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City played well without the two last week against the struggling Jaguars, but the Chiefs didn't lose Smith-Schuster until midway through the second quarter. At that point, Kansas City already owned a 14-0 lead.

The Chiefs might not miss the two targets much against the Chargers, but in a rivalry game, things tend to get weird, and any lack of depth causes a little more concern. Kansas City will push forward, though, and hope to score a win that could give it a commanding lead in the AFC West.

Related Content

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss

Green Bay rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was a bright spot for the Packers after his two-touchdown performance in Thursday's loss to the Titans.

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on TD pass: 'I call myself the young Peyton Manning'

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry threw for a touchdown versus the Packers and called himself a "young Peyton Manning" after Thursday's win.

news

Aaron Rodgers was admittedly off in latest Packers loss: 'I threw a lot of kinda wobblers tonight'

Amid an uncharacteristic autumn in Wisconsin, the latest unconventional chapter saw Aaron Rodgers miss badly on myriad throws and the Packers booed by cold and disenfranchised fans during Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Titans' victory over Packers on Thursday night

Derrick Henry and a formidable defensive performance keyed the Titans' 27-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the host Packers on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE