NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Published: Aug 19, 2022 at 02:21 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury.

While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action.

"You know I'll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad. I'm not a doctor, I'm not a trainer," Sirianni said. "We're just being precautious with him. He had some tightness and some soreness in it, and just being precautious with him. We'll see how it goes."

Sirianni added Sanders is getting better and "will be ready when he gets back in."

Sanders played seven snaps in Philly's preseason opener, catching two passes for 20 yards. He's been out of practice since Aug. 14.

The Eagles take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Sirianni didn't disclose whether the starters would play, but given Sanders' situation, it sounds like he at the very least will likely sit.

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
  • OT Isaiah Prince is week-to-week with a bicep injury, per head coach Zac Taylor.
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery this week, per Taylor, and will miss the remainder of training camp.
  • TE Drew Sample (knee) is considered week-to-week.
  • LB Markus Bailey has a hamstring injury, but should be back soon, per Taylor.
New York Giants
  • WR Robert Foster placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in practice.

ROSTER MOVES

Arizona Cardinals
Cincinnati Bengals
New York Giants
