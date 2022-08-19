NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Philadelphia Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury.

While coach Nick Sirianni didn't sound concerned about the long-term health of his starting running back, the Eagles skipper told reporters that there is no timetable for Sanders' return to action.

"You know I'll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad. I'm not a doctor, I'm not a trainer," Sirianni said. "We're just being precautious with him. He had some tightness and some soreness in it, and just being precautious with him. We'll see how it goes."

Sirianni added Sanders is getting better and "will be ready when he gets back in."

Sanders played seven snaps in Philly's preseason opener, catching two passes for 20 yards. He's been out of practice since Aug. 14.