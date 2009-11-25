NFL Network's 'Road to Canton' will reveal Hall of Fame semifinalists

Also in "Road to Canton," NFL Films president Steve Sabol presents an essay entitled "Terrell Davis vs. History" in which he compares Davis' career to the performances of three Hall of Fame running backs who had short careers: Ernie Nevers, Gale Sayers, and Doak Walker. In addition, Sabol hosts a roundtable with NFL Films' most storied cinematographers -- Bob Angelo, Donnie Marx, Hank McElwee and Bob Smith -- to tell the stories behind their most iconic shots of the Hall of Famers.