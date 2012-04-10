NFL Network, NFL.com planning extensive draft coverage

Joining NFL Network's on-air talent roster throughout the three-day showcase are LSU head coach Les Miles and Stanford head coach David Shaw. Miles and Shaw provide analysis of each of their former players during NFL Network's pre-draft coverage on Thursday and Friday, and join the main set at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday to provide scouting reports on the players selected. If the Indianapolis Colts select Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the top choice, Shaw would be the first college head coach to work the draft on television as his player is picked first overall.