NFL Network and NFL Films win three sports Emmys

NFL Network and NFL Films combined for three 2007 Sports Emmy Awards, it was announced Monday night in New York.
America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions earned top honors for Outstanding Edited Sports Series / Anthology against tough competition including two other NFL Films-produced programs, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (which aired on HBO) and Greatest High School Football Rivalries (Versus). The series' newest episode, America's Game: 2007 New York Giants, will debut on NFL Network in September. A new group of shows in the series -- America's Game: The Missing Rings –- also debuts on NFL Network in September. Missing Rings chronicles some of the greatest teams which did not win the Super Bowl.
NFL Films Presents: Finding Your Butkus won for Outstanding Long Feature.
In the Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics category, NFL Films won for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (HBO). America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions was also nominated in the category. NFL Network presents an encore of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET beginning May 9.
NFL Films has earned 95 Sports Emmys while NFL Network has won five in its four-year history.
NFL Films has earned 95 Sports Emmys while NFL Network has won five in its four-year history.