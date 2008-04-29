NFL Network and NFL Films win three sports Emmys

Published: Apr 29, 2008 at 07:50 AM

NFL Network and NFL Films combined for three 2007 Sports Emmy Awards, it was announced Monday night in New York.

America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions earned top honors for Outstanding Edited Sports Series / Anthology against tough competition including two other NFL Films-produced programs, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (which aired on HBO) and Greatest High School Football Rivalries (Versus). The series' newest episode, America's Game: 2007 New York Giants, will debut on NFL Network in September. A new group of shows in the series -- America's Game: The Missing Rings –- also debuts on NFL Network in September. Missing Rings chronicles some of the greatest teams which did not win the Super Bowl.

NFL Films Presents: Finding Your Butkus won for Outstanding Long Feature.

In the Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics category, NFL Films won for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (HBO). America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions was also nominated in the category. NFL Network presents an encore of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET beginning May 9.

NFL Films has earned 95 Sports Emmys while NFL Network has won five in its four-year history.

