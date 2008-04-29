NFL Network and NFL Films win three sports Emmys

America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions earned top honors for Outstanding Edited Sports Series / Anthology against tough competition including two other NFL Films-produced programs, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs (which aired on HBO) and Greatest High School Football Rivalries (Versus). The series' newest episode, America's Game: 2007 New York Giants, will debut on NFL Network in September. A new group of shows in the series -- America's Game: The Missing Rings –- also debuts on NFL Network in September. Missing Rings chronicles some of the greatest teams which did not win the Super Bowl.