NFL Network 2011 Primetime Thursday Night Football Schedule Announced

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 24 -- The first Thanksgiving game in Baltimore is a family affair, with the Harbaugh brothers facing each other for the first time. Rookie NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh takes his 49ers to Baltimore to face head coach John Harbaugh and his Ravens. It also marks the first time in NFL history in which siblings have faced each other as head coaches. This game also includes 2011 Pro Bowl linebackers Ray Lewis (Ravens) and Patrick Willis (49ers).