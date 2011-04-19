NFL Network 2011 Primetime Thursday Night Football Schedule Announced

Raiders-Chargers AFC West Clash Kicks Off Eight-Game Schedule on Nov. 10
Harbaugh Brothers Meet for First Time in Initial Thanksgiving Game in Baltimore
Philadelphia Eagles & 2010 Comeback Player of Year Michael Vick Take on NFC West Champion Seahawks
NFL Network today announced its eight-game, regular-season primetime Thursday Night Football schedule, which features seven 2010 playoff teams (Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks), including five who won division crowns and both AFC Championship Game teams (Jets and Steelers). The schedule consists of seven Thursday night games and one Saturday night telecast. Game times for the contests are 8 p.m. ET.
This year marks the sixth season of live regular-season primetime games on NFL Network. Last year's edition of Thursday Night Football was the most-watched in the network's history, with an average of 5.7 million cable viewers per game, highlighted by two of the network's four most-watched games in history with Cowboys-Cardinals on Christmas day (7.8 million viewers) and Bengals-Jets on Thanksgiving (7.1 million viewers).
Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers, Thursday, Nov. 10 -- The sixth season of Thursday Night Football opens with a divisional game between longstanding rivals Oakland and San Diego. The Raiders defeated 2010 passing leader Philip Rivers and the Chargers in both meetings in 2010.
New York Jets at Denver Broncos, Thursday, Nov. 17 -- The New York Jets travel to Denver and look for a repeat of their Week 6 victory last year. This game features two of the premier defensive minds in the game in New York head coach Rex Ryan and Denver head coach John Fox and two first-round quarterbacks in Mark Sanchez (Jets) and Tim Tebow (Broncos).
San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 24 -- The first Thanksgiving game in Baltimore is a family affair, with the Harbaugh brothers facing each other for the first time. Rookie NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh takes his 49ers to Baltimore to face head coach John Harbaugh and his Ravens. It also marks the first time in NFL history in which siblings have faced each other as head coaches. This game also includes 2011 Pro Bowl linebackers Ray Lewis (Ravens) and Patrick Willis (49ers).
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 1 -- A pair of 2010 playoff teams meet at Qwest Field in Seattle. The 2010 AP Comeback Player of the Year award winner Michael Vick and the Eagles will take on a Seahawks team making its first appearance on NFL Network since 2006.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Dec. 8 -- AFC North division rivals Cleveland and Pittsburgh meet for the third time on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football. The defending AFC champion Steelers aim for their eighth consecutive home victory against the Browns.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Dec. 15 -- After posting their best record since 2007 as Maurice Jones-Drew compiled 1,324 yards rushing, the Jacksonville Jaguars hope to make a run to the playoffs in a late-season game against the 2010 NFC South champion Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome.
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Dec. 17 -- The Dallas Cowboys become one of two teams (with the Pittsburgh Steelers) to appear on every season of Thursday Night Football with a road game against Tampa Bay quarterback Josh Freeman and the young Buccaneers on a special Saturday night edition.
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Dec. 22 -- The Thursday Night Football schedule concludes with an AFC South division game featuring top quarterbacks Matt Schaub (Houston) and Peyton Manning (Indianapolis). 2010 rushing champion Arian Foster looks to repeat his performance from last year, when he scored four touchdowns in two games against the Colts.
Each NFL Network game telecast will feature a live, two-hour pregame show. In addition, a one-hour postgame show will wrap up the action with interviews, highlights and press conferences.
NFL.com LIVE again will offer complementary Thursday Night Football game coverage, including select live video, statistics and interactive applications. NFL.com LIVE coverage in 2007 and 2008 won Sports Emmy nominations for outstanding new approaches in coverage. Additionally, Thursday Night Football games are available to fans live on their mobile phones with NFL Mobile Only From Verizon.
NFL Network 2011 Thursday Night Football Schedule
Week 10: Thursday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET
Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers
Week 11: Thursday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens ( Thanksgiving)
Week 13: Thursday, December 1 at 8:00 PM ET
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
Week 14: Thursday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15: Thursday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET
Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Week 15: Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16: Thursday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
NFL Network games also will be carried on free, over-the-air television in the city of the visiting team and in the city where the game is played if it is sold out 72 hours in advance of kickoff.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network dedicated entirely to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.