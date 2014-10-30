Analysis

NFL midseason predictions: Broncos own Super Bowl balloting

Published: Oct 30, 2014 at 02:03 AM

At the halfway point of the 2014 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the winners of individual awards, playoff participants and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl XLIX outcomes.

Super Bowl XLIX

Judy Battista: Broncos over Packers.My preseason pick is still looking pretty good, especially because the Broncos' DEFENSE might finally give Peyton Manning the support he needs to win a second championship.

Brian Billick: Broncos over Cowboys.Peyton Manning dishes out the same blowout that was served to him by the Seahawks last February.

Gil Brandt: Broncos over Cardinals. This time, that old Manning magic carries over to the big game.

Bucky Brooks: Patriots over Saints.Tom Brady finally gets his fourth Super Bowl ring behind a stellar effort from Darrelle Revis and Co.

Charley Casserly: Broncos over 49ers.Peyton Manning gets his second ring, as an improved Denver defense and some big plays from Emmanuel Sanders make the difference.

Dave Dameshek: Packers over Colts. After the guy in the green No. 12 hoists his second Lombardi at the end of the night, the rest of the world joins me in calling Rodgers the greatest of all time.

Elliot Harrison: Patriots over Seahawks.Tom Brady and Bill Belichick win their final Super Bowl together, as the Seahawks continue their trend of sluggish starts -- only this time, they don't overcome it in the second half.

Adam Schein: Broncos over Packers. My original pick was Packers over Broncos, but Denver is even better than I anticipated, with incredible speed on offense and arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Michael Silver: Seahawks over Colts. That was my preseason story, and I'm sticking to it.

