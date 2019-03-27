NFL madness! Sixteen teams to spotlight for the 2019 season

7) San Francisco 49ers: San Fran made some really smart signings, starting with RB Tevin Coleman and DE Dee Ford. These are big-time talent upgrades. Coleman played for Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and will fit in perfectly alongside a healthy Jerick McKinnon. I also liked the inking of CB Jason Verrett on a one-year, $3.6 million deal -- that's a low-risk, high-reward move, with a really talented player who's dominant when his body isn't failing him. Now, LB Kwon Alexander's four-year, $54 million deal is certainly pricey, but assuming his ACL recovery continues as planned, he's another major talent upgrade at a position of need. And of course, Jimmy G will be back under center after having his 2018 season ruined by an ACL injury of his own. Consider San Francisco the Oregon basketball of the NFL -- Kyle Shanahan is a super coach who will get this team to overachieve.