Chiefs sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal

Honey Badger is heading north to Kansas City.

The Chiefs have signed the former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team later made the news official.

The second big-name safety to come off the board in free agency, Mathieu cashed in just hours after the Washington Redskins handed Landon Collins a gargantuan six-year, $84 million contract. Collins' $14M per-year average jacked up Mathieu's price, Rapoport reported, and the Chiefs complied.

Mathieu's arrival could signal the end of Eric Berry in Kansas City. The injury-prone fan favorite is owed $35.2 million in base salary over the next three years but has struggled to stay on the field of late. Berry has played just three regular-season games since the start of the 2017 season.

A younger, healthier, more reliable model, Mathieu has not missed a game in two seasons. Signed by Houston last year on a $7 million prove-it deal, Honey Badger did just that, recording two picks, a career-high three sacks and 89 total tackles for the Texans.

The safety was looking for a pay raise on his salary in Houston in free agency. The Chiefs doubled his rate and gave him security that was lacking in his original deal with the Texans.

Mathieu should immeasurably improve a Chiefs secondary that ranked 31st in the league last year in passing yards allowed per game (273.4). NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that K.C. wanted in a defensive back signing a "culture changer" and a guy who "will compete every week." Mathieu was their man.