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NFL legends, active players to announce selections at 2026 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 16, 2026 at 01:06 PM

The NFL announced today the Legends and active players representing all 32 clubs currently scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The Draft, hosted in the city of Pittsburgh for the first time since the 1948 NFL Draft, begins with Round 1 on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

Among the NFL Legends scheduled to be on-site, nine have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023), Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015), Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020), Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994), Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021), Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012), Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021), John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002) and Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998).

Additionally, four active players -- Arizona's James Conner, Minnesota's Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh's Joey Porter Jr. and Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons -- will help announce their clubs' day two selections.

Seven day-two announcers attended the University of Pittsburgh, including Dorsett (representing the Dallas Cowboys) -- the school's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards -- as well as Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Covert (Chicago Bears), Andy Lee (San Francisco 49ers), Bill Maas (Kansas City Chiefs), Martin (New York Jets) and O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings).

Ten of the presenters were born in the state of Pennsylvania, including Marques Colston (Harrisburg, representing New Orleans), Conner (Erie), Covert (Conway), Dorsett (Rochester), John Kuhn (York, representing Green Bay), Maas (Philadelphia), Martin (Pittsburgh), Pat McAfee (Plum, representing Indianapolis), Matt Millen (Hokendauqua, representing Las Vegas) and Paul Posluszny (Butler, representing Jacksonville).

Below is the list of players and Legends currently scheduled to be on-site at this year's NFL Draft:

ClubPlayer/legendCollegeDraft round/year
Arizona CardinalsJames ConnerPittsburgh3rd/2017
Atlanta FalconsMichael TurnerNorthern Illinois5th/2004
Baltimore RavensMark IngramAlabama1st/2011
Buffalo BillsShane ConlanPenn State1st/1987
Carolina PanthersJake DelhommeLouisianaUndrafted/1997
Chicago BearsJimbo CovertPittsburgh1st/1983
Cincinnati BengalsKen AndersonAugustana3rd/1971
Cleveland BrownsPhil DawsonTexasUndrafted/1998
Dallas CowboysTony DorsettPittsburgh1st/1977
Dallas CowboysDrew PearsonTulsaUndrafted/1973
Denver BroncosTJ WardOregon2nd/2010
Detroit LionsCalvin JohnsonGeorgia Tech1st/2007
Green Bay PackersJohn KuhnShippensburgUndrafted/2006
Houston TexansBilly MillerSouthern California7th/1999
Indianapolis ColtsPat McAfeeWest VirginiaUndrafted/2009
Jacksonville JaguarsPaul PoslusznyPenn State2nd/2007
Kansas City ChiefsBill MaasPittsburgh1st/1984
Las Vegas RaidersMatt MillenPenn State2nd/1980
Los Angeles ChargersShawne MerrimanMaryland1st/2005
Los Angeles RamsTavon AustinWest Virginia1st/2013
Miami DolphinsDwight StephensonAlabama2nd/1980
Minnesota VikingsBrian O'NeillPittsburgh2nd/2018
New England PatriotsDeion BranchLouisville2nd/2002
New Orleans SaintsMarques ColstonHofstra7th/2006
New York GiantsOsi UmenyioraTroy2nd/2003
New York JetsCurtis MartinPittsburgh3rd/1995
Philadelphia EaglesBrian WestbrookVillanova3rd/2002
Pittsburgh SteelersJerome BettisNotre Dame1st/1993
Pittsburgh SteelersJoey Porter Jr.Penn State2nd/2023
Pittsburgh SteelersJoey Porter Sr.Colorado State3rd/1999
Pittsburgh SteelersJohn StallworthAlabama A&M4th/1974
San Francisco 49ersAndy LeePittsburgh6th/2004
Seattle SeahawksCliff AvrilPurdue3rd/2009
Tampa Bay BuccaneersRonde BarberVirginia3rd/1997
Tennessee TitansJeffery SimmonsMississippi State1st/2019
Washington CommandersMark RypienWashington State6th/1986

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