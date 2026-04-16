NFL legends, active players to announce selections at 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced today the Legends and active players representing all 32 clubs currently scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.
The Draft, hosted in the city of Pittsburgh for the first time since the 1948 NFL Draft, begins with Round 1 on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.
Among the NFL Legends scheduled to be on-site, nine have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023), Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015), Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020), Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994), Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021), Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012), Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021), John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002) and Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998).
Additionally, four active players -- Arizona's James Conner, Minnesota's Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh's Joey Porter Jr. and Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons -- will help announce their clubs' day two selections.
Seven day-two announcers attended the University of Pittsburgh, including Dorsett (representing the Dallas Cowboys) -- the school's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards -- as well as Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Covert (Chicago Bears), Andy Lee (San Francisco 49ers), Bill Maas (Kansas City Chiefs), Martin (New York Jets) and O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings).
Ten of the presenters were born in the state of Pennsylvania, including Marques Colston (Harrisburg, representing New Orleans), Conner (Erie), Covert (Conway), Dorsett (Rochester), John Kuhn (York, representing Green Bay), Maas (Philadelphia), Martin (Pittsburgh), Pat McAfee (Plum, representing Indianapolis), Matt Millen (Hokendauqua, representing Las Vegas) and Paul Posluszny (Butler, representing Jacksonville).
Below is the list of players and Legends currently scheduled to be on-site at this year's NFL Draft:
|Club
|Player/legend
|College
|Draft round/year
|Arizona Cardinals
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|3rd/2017
|Atlanta Falcons
|Michael Turner
|Northern Illinois
|5th/2004
|Baltimore Ravens
|Mark Ingram
|Alabama
|1st/2011
|Buffalo Bills
|Shane Conlan
|Penn State
|1st/1987
|Carolina Panthers
|Jake Delhomme
|Louisiana
|Undrafted/1997
|Chicago Bears
|Jimbo Covert
|Pittsburgh
|1st/1983
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Ken Anderson
|Augustana
|3rd/1971
|Cleveland Browns
|Phil Dawson
|Texas
|Undrafted/1998
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tony Dorsett
|Pittsburgh
|1st/1977
|Dallas Cowboys
|Drew Pearson
|Tulsa
|Undrafted/1973
|Denver Broncos
|TJ Ward
|Oregon
|2nd/2010
|Detroit Lions
|Calvin Johnson
|Georgia Tech
|1st/2007
|Green Bay Packers
|John Kuhn
|Shippensburg
|Undrafted/2006
|Houston Texans
|Billy Miller
|Southern California
|7th/1999
|Indianapolis Colts
|Pat McAfee
|West Virginia
|Undrafted/2009
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Paul Posluszny
|Penn State
|2nd/2007
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Bill Maas
|Pittsburgh
|1st/1984
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Matt Millen
|Penn State
|2nd/1980
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Shawne Merriman
|Maryland
|1st/2005
|Los Angeles Rams
|Tavon Austin
|West Virginia
|1st/2013
|Miami Dolphins
|Dwight Stephenson
|Alabama
|2nd/1980
|Minnesota Vikings
|Brian O'Neill
|Pittsburgh
|2nd/2018
|New England Patriots
|Deion Branch
|Louisville
|2nd/2002
|New Orleans Saints
|Marques Colston
|Hofstra
|7th/2006
|New York Giants
|Osi Umenyiora
|Troy
|2nd/2003
|New York Jets
|Curtis Martin
|Pittsburgh
|3rd/1995
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Brian Westbrook
|Villanova
|3rd/2002
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jerome Bettis
|Notre Dame
|1st/1993
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Jr.
|Penn State
|2nd/2023
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Sr.
|Colorado State
|3rd/1999
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|John Stallworth
|Alabama A&M
|4th/1974
|San Francisco 49ers
|Andy Lee
|Pittsburgh
|6th/2004
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cliff Avril
|Purdue
|3rd/2009
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ronde Barber
|Virginia
|3rd/1997
|Tennessee Titans
|Jeffery Simmons
|Mississippi State
|1st/2019
|Washington Commanders
|Mark Rypien
|Washington State
|6th/1986