NFL legends, active players to announce selections at 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced today the Legends and active players representing all 32 clubs currently scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The Draft, hosted in the city of Pittsburgh for the first time since the 1948 NFL Draft, begins with Round 1 on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

Among the NFL Legends scheduled to be on-site, nine have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Ronde Barber (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Class of 2023), Jerome Bettis (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2015), Jimbo Covert (Chicago Bears, Class of 2020), Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 1994), Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions, Class of 2021), Curtis Martin (New York Jets, Class of 2012), Drew Pearson (Dallas Cowboys, Class of 2021), John Stallworth (Pittsburgh Steelers, Class of 2002) and Dwight Stephenson (Miami Dolphins, Class of 1998).

Seven day-two announcers attended the University of Pittsburgh, including Dorsett (representing the Dallas Cowboys) -- the school's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards -- as well as Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Covert (Chicago Bears), Andy Lee (San Francisco 49ers), Bill Maas (Kansas City Chiefs), Martin (New York Jets) and O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings).