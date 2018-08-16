NFL Kickoff Experience Driven by Hyundai Information

GENERAL SECURITY PROCEDURES

The NFL and the City of Philadelphia want to ensure the event is enjoyable, accessible and safe. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not allowed into Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. Extra time should be allotted for entry as all fans will be subjected to additional security procedures. Fans who do not agree to be subjected to security screening will not be permitted to enter. Items determined inappropriate for entry into the park will be the responsibility of the fan and cannot be accepted or checked by the NFL, Penn's Landing or Philadelphia Police Department.