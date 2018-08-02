Shawn Mendes to perform at 2018 NFL Kickoff

The NFL kicks off its 2018 season with "2018 NFL Kickoff Driven By Hyundai" -- 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, September 6. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes will perform live before the game at Penn's Landing -- Columbus Boulevard and Market Street in Philadelphia, it was announced Thursday night during NBC's national broadcast of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Shawn Mendes' performance will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Philadelphia from 7:30-8:10 p.m. ET on NBC and NFL Network.

Al Michaels will call the action alongside Cris Collinsworth. Michele Tafoya will report from the sideline, and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay, Sunday Night Football's new rules analyst, will join Al and Cris in the booth. The Football Night in America team will also be on site from Philadelphia.

The show leads into the season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch of their 2017 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field (NBC, streamed live via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app across all platforms, NFL Mobile from Verizon on smartphones, Westwood One Radio Sports, 8:20 PM ET).

The musical performance is part of the celebration to kick off the 2018 season and to honor the Super Bowl LII champion Philadelphia Eagles. This is the 17th consecutive Kickoff celebration to start the season and the 14th time the NFL has saluted the Super Bowl champions with the opening game in their stadium on a Thursday in prime time.