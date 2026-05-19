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NFL's Inspire Change initiative has surpassed a half-billion dollars

Published: May 19, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL's Inspire Change initiative has surpassed a half-billion dollars.

Since launching in 2017, the NFL has provided nearly $575 million in support of thousands of partners and nonprofit organizations across four core pillars: education, economic advancement, police/community relations and criminal justice reform.

The league is renewing grants for nine nonprofit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Law Enforcement Action Partnership and Center for Employment Opportunities.

"It's really a credit to the NFL family for contributing back to our communities that need us to reach the under resourced and the underserved," said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility for the NFL. "The dollar amount is big, but it's really what that dollar amount represents. It's thousands of organizations over the last nine years that have received grants from NFL clubs, from club foundations, from the NFL Foundation, to do the work in their communities across the four pillars of Inspire Change."

The renewed grants were approved by the Player-Owner Social Justice Committee, a 12-member panel composed of current and former players representing the Players Coalition, and team owners.

"Our mission as the Players Coalition is to use our collective voices and influence to advocate for the individuals actively making a difference in their communities," Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "The collaborative work with the NFL's Inspire Change initiative gives players the opportunity to raise awareness of social issues and direct funds to solve them."

Copyright 2026 by The Associated Press

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