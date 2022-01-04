NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn't involved Tuesday as the Kansas City Chiefs began on-field preparations for Week 18. He might be available when they next hit the playing field.
The Chiefs running back has a chance to play Saturday versus the Broncos, per coach Andy Reid. Edwards-Helaire missed Kansas City's Week 17 loss to Cincinnati after suffering a shoulder injury the week prior. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone.
The second-year back is second on the Chiefs in rushing but has typically been the primary option when healthy.
Offensive tackle Orlando Brown (calf) practiced Tuesday, and the team is optimistic he will be ready to play this weekend.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Dallas Cowboys placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve, activated defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed offensive tackle Josh Ball on the COVID-19 list.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated cornerback Craig James and wideout John Hightower from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Indianapolis Colts waived linebacker Malik Jefferson.
- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Warren Jackson to the practice squad and waived WR J.J. Koski, kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker.
- The New Orleans Saints are releasing practice squad running back Josh Adams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.