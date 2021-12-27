Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) suffered no structural damage, should return shortly

The Kansas City Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending, per a source informed of the situation.

The running back exited Sunday's 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing just 25 snaps.

Rapoport added that Edwards-Helaire should return shortly. Whether that comes before the postseason remains to be seen for the AFC West champs.