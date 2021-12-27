Around the NFL

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) suffered no structural damage, should return shortly

Published: Dec 27, 2021 at 03:58 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending, per a source informed of the situation.

The running back exited Sunday's 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing just 25 snaps.

Rapoport added that Edwards-Helaire should return shortly. Whether that comes before the postseason remains to be seen for the AFC West champs.

Until CEH returns, Darrel Williams is in line for the bulk of the reps, and ﻿Derrick Gore﻿ should see an increase in snaps as well after an impressive 104 scrimmage yards on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers announced Monday that wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Not for one reason at all do I think we have to restart this thing'

The Seahawks will finish the 2021 season in last place in the NFC West, their first last-place finish since 1996. Fresh off their 10th loss of the year, Pete Carroll said he doesn't think a reset is necessary.
news

Tom Brady, Pantone team up to create custom 'Brady Blue' color for QB's clothing brand

As part of a partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has helped develop a custom color known as "Brady Blue" which will be implemented in his soon-to-debut signature clothing brand Brady.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio not worried about job status in Denver

The Broncos' loss to the Raiders all but ended their postseason dreams. Could another year with no playoff berth be the end for HC Vic Fangio's tenure? Fangio told reporters Monday that he is not worried about his job status.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy operating as if he'll coach out remainder of season

Bears head coach Matt Nagy's status in Chicago remains very much in doubt, but Nagy told reporters Monday that he is operating as though he will coach out the final two games of the 2021 season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 27

The Titans placed Julio Julio and three other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

NFL flexes Rams-Ravens to 1 p.m. ET, Panthers-Saints to 4:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 2

A pair of Week 17 matchups have been assigned new kickoff times ahead of next Sunday.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' loss to Bears: 'That was about as disappointing of a loss as we've had'

The Seattle Seahawks' first losing season since 2011 hit a new low Sunday in a loss to the equally-lowly Bears. Pete Carroll candidly discussed his frustrations after the game.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: Good to get team win with 'less than spectacular' passing game

Sunday marked the worst game Matthew Stafford has experienced in a Rams jersey. But, despite the poor play from the veteran QB, L.A. was able to topple the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Matt Rhule has 'no problem' with Panthers fans booing team: 'Sometimes you need to be booed'

The boo-birds rained down from the Panthers faithful as Matt Rhule's squad got pummeled by a short-handed Buccaneers squad. Rhule attempted to spin the boos as a positive Sunday following the Panthers' fifth consecutive loss.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke bone in hand, won't play vs. Washington in Week 17

With a playoff berth in their sights, the Eagles might have to battle the final two weeks without their top running back. Miles Sanders suffered a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's win and will undergo an MRI.
