Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (collarbone) suffered no structural damage, should return shortly

The Kansas City Chiefs received good news Monday regarding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests showed there was swelling but no structural damage on CEH's injured collarbone, and the injury isn't season-ending, per a source informed of the situation.
The running back exited Sunday's 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing just 25 snaps.
Rapoport added that Edwards-Helaire should return shortly. Whether that comes before the postseason remains to be seen for the AFC West champs.
Until CEH returns, Darrel Williams is in line for the bulk of the reps, and Derrick Gore should see an increase in snaps as well after an impressive 104 scrimmage yards on Sunday.