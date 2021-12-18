Around the NFL

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

Published: Dec 18, 2021 at 05:42 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A verbal altercation during Saturday's practice has led to the unceremonious exit of Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland from Minnesota.

Less than an hour after the organization announced it had surprisingly waived Breeland, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shed more on light on the situation.

Pelissero and Rapoport reported that the 29-year-old veteran's ouster came after he got into it with coaches during practice, took off his cleats and proceeded to engage in a confrontation with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier in the day that Breeland had been a late addition to the injury report. Zimmer noted that he would be listed as questionable for their Monday Night Football clash with the Bears due to a non-injury related matter.

Breeland, a key offseason addition to Minnesota's secondary, started in all 13 games this season and accumulated totals of 55 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed. The Vikings will now look to ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ and ﻿Cameron Dantzler﻿ to help pick up the slack.

A 2014 fourth-round draft pick by Washington, Breeland spent the previous two seasons as a member of Chiefs where he played an integral role during the club's Super Bowl LIV-winning campaign in 2019. He missed the first four games of the following season after violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) vs. Packers

Backup QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to play. 
news

Week 15 Saturday night inactives: New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday night
news

Rams activate WR Odell Beckham, RB Darrell Henderson from reserve/COVID list

Several Rams players including Odell Beckham﻿ and Darrell Henderson have been activated from the reserve/COVID list but Joe Noteboom and Robert Rochell were placed on the list on Saturday.
news

Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is set for his return after being activated from injured reserve while WR DeAndre Hopkins was officially placed on IR.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 18

The Panthers placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings list WR Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable for 'MNF' game vs. Bears

Monday night's inner-division matchup against the Bears could mark the return of a key offensive weapon for the Vikings.
news

Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activate four players from reserve list

After a tumultuous week involving multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its players, the Washington Football Team is slowly turning the corner.
news

Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Ex-Cowboys linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ signed with the New York Giants on Friday, lending this Sunday's Cowboys-Giants game an element of revenge within the rivalry. 
news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW