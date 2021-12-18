Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland following altercation with coaches, teammates at practice 

A verbal altercation during Saturday's practice has led to the unceremonious exit of Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland from Minnesota.

Less than an hour after the organization announced it had surprisingly waived Breeland, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shed more on light on the situation.

Pelissero and Rapoport reported that the 29-year-old veteran's ouster came after he got into it with coaches during practice, took off his cleats and proceeded to engage in a confrontation with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier in the day that Breeland had been a late addition to the injury report. Zimmer noted that he would be listed as questionable for their Monday Night Football clash with the Bears due to a non-injury related matter.

Breeland, a key offseason addition to Minnesota's secondary, started in all 13 games this season and accumulated totals of 55 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed. The Vikings will now look to ﻿Mackensie Alexander﻿ and ﻿Cameron Dantzler﻿ to help pick up the slack.