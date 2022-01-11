NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting pass-rush reinforcements just in time for their postseason run, but also have lost a cornerback for the remainder of the playoffs
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bucs announced Tuesday, but cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on injured reserve and his season is over.
Barrett, who leads Tampa Bay with 10 sacks and 22 QB hits, missed the team's regular-season finale against the New York Jets, but should be on track to play in the Buccaneers' NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Barrett is also dealing with a knee injury.
Sherman, who joined the Bucs on Sept. 29, has played five games this season with the Bucs, but is headed for his second -- and therefore season-ending -- trip to IR as he's been dealing with a calf injury. Sherman is expected to remain around the team and do some coaching, which he's already done during the season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Buffalo Bills listed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (knee) as a full participant in their Tuesday practice estimation.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee), defensive end Sam Hubbard (thigh) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee/hip) were all full practice participants. Cornerback Ricardo Allen (concussion), wide receiver Stanley Morgan and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) did not practice.
- The Green Bay Packers activated offensive lineman Billy Turner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ribs) were listed as limited in Tuesday's practice estimation.
- The New England Patriots listed defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) as limited in Tuesday's practice estimation, along with running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (thigh).
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of 11 players to reserve/future contracts, including outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, wide receiver Nsimba Webster and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
- The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad.
- The New Orleans Saints signed quarterback Blake Bortles and wide receiver Kevin White to reserve/futures contracts.
- The Tennessee Titans signed running back Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad two days after waiving him from the active roster.
- The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it had signed cornerback Corn Elder and running back Jonathan Williams to contract extensions. The team also signed running back Reggie Bonnafon to a reserve/future contract.
Coaching news
- The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.