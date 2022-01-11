NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting pass-rush reinforcements just in time for their postseason run, but also have lost a cornerback for the remainder of the playoffs

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bucs announced Tuesday, but cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on injured reserve and his season is over.

Barrett, who leads Tampa Bay with 10 sacks and 22 QB hits, missed the team's regular-season finale against the New York Jets, but should be on track to play in the Buccaneers' NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Barrett is also dealing with a knee injury.