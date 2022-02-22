NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

The Miami Dolphins were one of the few teams to work out Chris Streveler after his stint in the CFL. Now they've acquired him.

The former Cardinals quarterback signed with Miami on Tuesday. Streveler spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.

He joins a Dolphins QB room currently in flux. While new coach Mike McDaniel is seemingly committed to young starter Tua Tagovailoa﻿, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett is an impending free agent. Streveler is currently one of just three signal-callers on the roster.