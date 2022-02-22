NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Around the NFL

The Miami Dolphins were one of the few teams to work out Chris Streveler after his stint in the CFL. Now they've acquired him.

The former Cardinals quarterback signed with Miami on Tuesday. Streveler spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.

He joins a Dolphins QB room currently in flux. While new coach Mike McDaniel is seemingly committed to young starter Tua Tagovailoa﻿, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett is an impending free agent. Streveler is currently one of just three signal-callers on the roster.

The 27-year-old QB has played in seven career games, completing 17 of 25 passes (68.0 pct.) for 141 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In 2019, he helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup. Streveler went undrafted in 2018 after playing college ball at Minnesota and the University of South Dakota.

Roster moves

Coaching moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals announced the hiring of linebackers coach James Bettcher, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks and assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier.
  • The Denver Broncos named Andrew Carter as the team's defensive quality control coach.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs promoted defensive assistant Donald D'Alesio to safeties coach.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers announced the additions of offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, assistant special teams coach Chris Gould and offensive assistant Mike Hiestand.

Suspension

  • The NFL suspended free-agent defensive end ﻿Amani Bledsoe﻿ for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bledsoe, who spent last season with the Titans, also lost a season of eligibility in college for a positive PED test, Pelissero added.

