NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too.
The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
The two parties are quite familiar. Jefferson played some of his best ball in Baltimore during the 2017-18 seasons. His 2019 campaign was cut short with an ACL injury. He was sidelined for all of the next season and spent part of this past one on the 49ers' practice squad, appearing in two games before being released in December.
The Ravens signed Jefferson soon after and activated him for the final four games of the regular season. He recorded 17 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in reserve duty.
Roster news
- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones restructured his contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Jones signed a four-year, $48 million deal last offseason and is not taking a pay cut, just a simple restructure as the Packers continue to clear salary cap space.
Coaching moves
- The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday announced they have hired former Bears general manager Ryan Pace as their senior personnel executive. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported former Dolphins assistant Shawn Flaherty has been added to the Falcons' staff.
- The Buffalo Bills announced the following moves to their staff: Defensive backs coach John Butler added passing game coordinator to his title; safeties coach Bobby Babich will now coach the linebackers, replacing his father, Bob Babich; nickels coach Jim Salgado will coach safeties; Kyle Shurmur will be the defensive quality control coach; Nick Lacy will be the new strength and conditioning assistant coach; Marcus West will be the new assistant defensive line coach; Jaylon Finner the new defensive quality control coach; Cory Harkey the new assistant special teams coach and Austin Gund will be the fellowship coach.
- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jeffri Chadiha reported.