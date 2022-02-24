Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy is staying in Kansas City.

The offensive coordinator is returning to the Chiefs on a new one-year deal, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha and Tom Pelissero reported.

It will be the 52-year-old Bienemy's fifth season as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. His contract had previously expired after signing a one-year deal in 2021, as well.

Bieniemy's new deal is the shortest possible term, which could prove beneficial for the coordinator. As the coordinator of an offense widely regarded as one of the most explosive in the NFL in the last three seasons, Bieniemy has attracted plenty of attention on the head-coaching market, though he hasn't been offered a job to this point. Bieniemy has completed more than a few head-coaching interviews in the last two offseasons, most recently sitting down with the New Orleans Saints about their vacancy, which was eventually filled by Dennis Allen.

Should Bieniemy again enter the coaching carousel a year from now, he'll do so with contractual freedom.

Bieniemy rose from running backs coach to offensive coordinator in 2018 following Matt Nagy's departure for the head-coaching job in Chicago. Since then, he's played a key role in the Chiefs' offensive growth, which has seen Kansas City become the league leader in points (30.3), yards (404.2) and offensive touchdowns per game (3.4) from 2018-2021. Bieniemy worked with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to power a thrilling comeback effort that produced Kansas City's first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl IV to cap the 2019 season, and he's since been considered a hot name on the head-coaching market.