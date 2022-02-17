Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

Feb 17, 2022
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will have a familiar face in the wide receiver corps.

Miami announced Thursday that it has signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ﻿River Cracraft﻿.

Cracraft, who began his career with the Denver Broncos, played the last two seasons with the Niners, seeing action in 15 games over that span.

While Cracraft doesn't portend to make a huge splash for the receiving corps, his experience in McDaniel's system bodes well and he should be able to contribute in the return game.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals released defensive back ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ from the reserve/retired list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire.
  • The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year contract extension with linebacker and special team Frankie Luvu﻿, Rapoport reports.
  • The Chicago Bears signed long snapper ﻿Beau Brinkley﻿ and punter ﻿Ryan Winslow﻿.
  • The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have re-signed fullback ﻿Jason Cabinda﻿ to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back ﻿Cre'von LeBlanc﻿.
  • The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced the signing of 12 players to reserve/future contracts, including wide receiver ﻿J.J. Koski﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks signed running back ﻿Darwin Thompson﻿.

Coaching moves

  • The Denver Broncos officially named Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator. The team also announced the hiring of Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach.
  • The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday announced multiple additions to their 2022 coaching staff: Brian Angelichio, tight ends/passing game coordinator; Ed Donatell, defensive coordinator; Jerrod Johnson, assistant quarterbacks; Chris Kuper, offensive line; Curtis Modkins, running backs/running game coordinator; Chris O'Hara, quarterbacks coach; Mike Pettine, assistant head coach; Justin Rascati, assistant offensive line; Chris Rumph, defensive line.

Coaching interviews

  • Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown will interview for spot on new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff on Friday, per Rapoport.

