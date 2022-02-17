NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will have a familiar face in the wide receiver corps.
Miami announced Thursday that it has signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver River Cracraft.
Cracraft, who began his career with the Denver Broncos, played the last two seasons with the Niners, seeing action in 15 games over that span.
While Cracraft doesn't portend to make a huge splash for the receiving corps, his experience in McDaniel's system bodes well and he should be able to contribute in the return game.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals released defensive back Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year contract extension with linebacker and special team Frankie Luvu, Rapoport reports.
- The Chicago Bears signed long snapper Beau Brinkley and punter Ryan Winslow.
- The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have re-signed fullback Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc.
- The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced the signing of 12 players to reserve/future contracts, including wide receiver J.J. Koski.
- The Seattle Seahawks signed running back Darwin Thompson.
Coaching moves
- The Denver Broncos officially named Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator and Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator. The team also announced the hiring of Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach.
- The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday announced multiple additions to their 2022 coaching staff: Brian Angelichio, tight ends/passing game coordinator; Ed Donatell, defensive coordinator; Jerrod Johnson, assistant quarterbacks; Chris Kuper, offensive line; Curtis Modkins, running backs/running game coordinator; Chris O'Hara, quarterbacks coach; Mike Pettine, assistant head coach; Justin Rascati, assistant offensive line; Chris Rumph, defensive line.
Coaching interviews
- Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown will interview for spot on new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's staff on Friday, per Rapoport.