Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

Malcolm Butler's time away from football could be nearing an end.

The Arizona Cardinals have released Butler from the reserve/retired list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the league transaction wire. The release means Butler is free to return and sign with any team, if he so desires.

Butler has been working out diligently, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported, leading many to believe a return is coming.

Butler last played in the 2020 season for the Tennessee Titans, appearing in all 16 regular-season games and recording four interceptions, tying his career-high mark in a single season. He departed Tennessee as a salary cap casualty after finishing the third season in his five-year deal signed with the Titans in 2018, moving west to Arizona to join the Cardinals on a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Butler was expected to start opposite ﻿Byron Murphy﻿ in Arizona, replacing ﻿Patrick Peterson﻿ and filling a need for the Cardinals entering 2021. He never made it to the regular season, being placed on the reserve/retired list at the end of August after leaving training camp due to a personal situation.

Butler spent the 2021 season on the reserve/retired list and out of the football consciousness, with his interception of ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ in the final moments of Super Bowl XLIX remaining as his greatest career highlight. His return to the news cycle comes as a surprise, though it sounds as if he'd been preparing for this moment for months.