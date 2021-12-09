NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 9

Chase Edmonds was in the midst of a career year upon being injured in early November. He could be available for the most pivotal stretch of the Arizona Cardinals' season.

The veteran running back has been designated to return to practice Thursday. Edmonds has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain. The Cardinals have won two of those games, but their powerful rushing attack has taken a slight hit.

Prior to his injury, Edmonds was leading the Cards in rushing with a sterling 5.7 yards per carry and had 30 receptions while assuming a bigger load than he'd been accustomed to. Add in the bruising exploits of James Conner, whose 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for second in the league, and Arizona might soon again boast one of the top 1-2 punches in the backfield.

Edmonds still must be activated from injured reserve before he's eligible to play. The Cardinals host the Rams this week on Monday Night Football.