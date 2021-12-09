NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 9

Chase Edmonds was in the midst of a career year upon being injured in early November. He could be available for the most pivotal stretch of the Arizona Cardinals' season.
The veteran running back has been designated to return to practice Thursday. Edmonds has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain. The Cardinals have won two of those games, but their powerful rushing attack has taken a slight hit.
Prior to his injury, Edmonds was leading the Cards in rushing with a sterling 5.7 yards per carry and had 30 receptions while assuming a bigger load than he'd been accustomed to. Add in the bruising exploits of James Conner, whose 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for second in the league, and Arizona might soon again boast one of the top 1-2 punches in the backfield.
Edmonds still must be activated from injured reserve before he's eligible to play. The Cardinals host the Rams this week on Monday Night Football.
The Cardinals also designated long snapper Aaron Brewer (arm) and safety Charles Washington (hamstring) to return from the injured reserve list and activated running back Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Arizona re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) was limited in practice Thursday.
- Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson told reporters Thursday that he plans to play Sunday against the Packers, adding, "Everything is trending in the right direction." Robinson has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.
- The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Gillan tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens. Gillan is fully vaccinated but there likely isn't enough time for him to test negative twice, Pelissero added.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard told reporters that he tore his left plantar fascia during his touchdown run against the Saints, adding he'll be a "game-time decision" Sunday against Washington. Pollard did not practice for the second straight day. Fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was a full participant again. Linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the injury report with a hip injury and was limited in practice. Dallas also placed receiver Noah Brown (groin) on injured reserve,
- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said running back Melvin Gordon (hip), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle, shoulder) will be limited during Thursday's practice.
- The Detroit Lions placed cornerback Bobby Price on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Jared Goff returned to practice as a full participant after missing Wednesday due to an illness. Running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) remained out of practice and tight end T.J. Hockenson (hand) was limited.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wideout Randall Cobb will be "out a while" with the core muscle injury he suffered in Week 12.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (shoulder) returned to practice as a limited participant. Running back James Robinson (heel, knee) did not practice.
- The Los Angeles Chargers placed center David Quessenberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), who's officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers, is trending toward playing, per Pelissero.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (knee) and quarterback Taysom Hill (finger) were full participants at practice for a second day in a row. Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) was a DNP once again, defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee) were limited. The Saints also placed running back Ty Montgomery on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive.
- The New York Jets activated wideout Keelan Cole from the COVID-19 list. Jets running backs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman did not practice due to concussions, and wide receiver Elijah Moore (quadricep) also did not practice. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (back) returned to practice in a limited role and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) was a full participant.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) was full-go in practice after being out Wednesday.
- Tennessee Titans defensive back Elijah Molden (hip) returned to practice as a limited participant. Defensive lineman Denico Autry (knee) was held out after being limited the day before.
- Eight Washington Football Team players were limited in practice Thursday, including defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (groin), safety Landon Collins (foot), linebacker Jamin Davis (concussion), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip).
Roster moves
- The Minnesota Vikings elevated defensive end Kenny Willekes and linebacker Tuf Borland to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Steelers.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers elevated offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green from the practice squad ahead of Thursday Night Football.
- The Tennessee Titans have claimed linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans, Pelissero reported.