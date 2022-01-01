NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Around the NFL

Two of the Carolina Panthers' top defenders will be available to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ and linebacker Shaq Thompson have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel Saturday and play Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning.

Burns and Thompson were each placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Burns has produced nine sacks, 48 tackles, 17 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss through 15 games and was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Thompson's compiled 91 tackles in just 12 games.

  • The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive back ﻿Grant Haley﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Brandon Powell﻿ from the practice squad. The team also signed wide receiver ﻿J.J. Koski﻿.
  • The New England Patriots and veteran safety ﻿Adrian Phillips﻿ have agreed to a three-year extension worth $12.75 million with a max value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Phillips, a Pro Bowler with the Chargers, is in his second season with the Pats and has 76 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defended.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker ﻿Tegray Scales﻿ from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
news

Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'

Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable, has 'chance' to play vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Notable injury and roster news from Friday of Week 17, including Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
