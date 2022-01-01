NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Two of the Carolina Panthers' top defenders will be available to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker Shaq Thompson have cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel Saturday and play Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning.
Burns and Thompson were each placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Burns has produced nine sacks, 48 tackles, 17 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss through 15 games and was voted to his first Pro Bowl.
Thompson's compiled 91 tackles in just 12 games.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Pittsburgh Steelers activated defensive end Isaiah Buggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Kansas City Chiefs downgraded running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) to out for Sunday's game against the Bengals and, in a corresponding move, activated running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) from injured reserve.
Roster moves
- The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive back Grant Haley and wide receiver Brandon Powell from the practice squad. The team also signed wide receiver J.J. Koski.
- The New England Patriots and veteran safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to a three-year extension worth $12.75 million with a max value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Phillips, a Pro Bowler with the Chargers, is in his second season with the Pats and has 76 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defended.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Tegray Scales from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.