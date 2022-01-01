Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Looking to potentially lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs will have to do so without their No. 1 rusher.

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday.

Edwards-Helaire will not travel with the team and, in a corresponding move, running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve.

Helaire was injured Sunday in his team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that tests showed no structural damage to an injured collarbone and that CEH's season was not over. It will, though, take a bit of a hiatus.

Helaire has a team-high 517 rushing yards along with four rushing touchdowns, 129 receiving yards and two receiving TDs.

In his absence, the returning McKinnon, Darrel Williams and ﻿Derrick Gore﻿ should see increased reps.