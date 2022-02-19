NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Around the NFL

In addition to the sting of a Super Bowl LVI loss, two Cincinnati Bengals players were also hit in the pocketbook.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Bengals defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III was fined $5,555 after he drew a flag for coming off the bench to celebrate in street clothes after safety Jessie Bates﻿' interception.

Teammate Isaiah Prince was fined $4,722 for unnecessary roughness on the same play on which quarterback Joe Burrow was injured, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Cincinnati right tackle drew a 15-yard flag on the play.

Coaching moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to hire 49ers senior defensive assistant James Bettcher as linebackers coach, Rapoport and Pelissero reported.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant.

