NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

With the celebration of the San Francisco 49ers' upset over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, there was also concern.
Standout left tackle Trent Williams sustained an ankle injury during the win and was seen on crutches after the game.
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams' X-rays were negative and he'll be managed during practice this week, but his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain.
There's better news for wide receiver/wide back Deebo Samuel who was seen limping in Saturday's game. Shanahan said Samuel took a helmet to the knee, but should be at practice on Wednesday.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee), who was inactive on Saturday, has a much better chance of playing versus the Rams on Sunday than he did Saturday, Shanahan said.
Running back Jeff Wilson, who was injured and ruled out early versus the Packers, has a low-ankle sprain and has a chance to play Sunday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol after exiting in the first quarter against the Bills on Sunday, per coach Andy Reid. The team expects to activate defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Saunders has been on IR since Nov. 30 with an undisclosed injury.
- Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is on track to play this week after missing both postseason games with a concussion, per coach Sean McVay. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who missed the Divisional Round with a leg injury, is expected to practice. Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, Whitworth's replacement on Sunday, sustaned a strained pec in the win,
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills are signing cornerback Olaijah Griffin to a two-year reserve/futures contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Griffin was on the Bills' practice squad this past season.
- The Kansas City Chiefs waived veteran receiver Josh Gordon. The 30-year-old WR is expected to re-sign with the practice squad if he clears waivers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
- The New Orleans Saints signed running back Josh Adams to a reserve/futures contract. Adams spent time on the practice squad late in the season; he was released on Jan. 4.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed receiver Anthony Miller to a reserve/futures contract. Miller appeared in one game for Pittsburgh (Week 12) after signing with the practice squad in October. He recorded one (pretty impressive) reception for two yards in the contest. MIller, who was traded from the Bears to the Texans in July, appeared in Weeks 3-4 with Houston before the club released him on Oct. 6.
- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell cleared waivers on Monday and is now a free agent, per the league transaction wire. Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler in five seasons with the Steelers, spent time with the Ravens and Buccaneers this season, after playing with the Jets and Chiefs in 2020.