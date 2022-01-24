Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

Published: Jan 24, 2022 at 06:57 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

With the celebration of the San Francisco 49ers' upset over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, there was also concern.

Standout left tackle Trent Williams sustained an ankle injury during the win and was seen on crutches after the game.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams' X-rays were negative and he'll be managed during practice this week, but his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain.

There's better news for wide receiver/wide back ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ who was seen limping in Saturday's game. Shanahan said Samuel took a helmet to the knee, but should be at practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ (knee), who was inactive on Saturday, has a much better chance of playing versus the Rams on Sunday than he did Saturday, Shanahan said.

Running back Jeff Wilson, who was injured and ruled out early versus the Packers, has a low-ankle sprain and has a chance to play Sunday.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Kansas City Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol after exiting in the first quarter against the Bills on Sunday, per coach Andy Reid. The team expects to activate defensive tackle ﻿Khalen Saunders﻿ from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Saunders has been on IR since Nov. 30 with an undisclosed injury.
  • Los Angeles Rams safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ is on track to play this week after missing both postseason games with a concussion, per coach Sean McVay. Left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, who missed the Divisional Round with a leg injury, is expected to practice. Offensive tackle ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, Whitworth's replacement on Sunday, sustaned a strained pec in the win,  
  • Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster moves

  • The Buffalo Bills are signing cornerback ﻿Olaijah Griffin﻿ to a two-year reserve/futures contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Griffin was on the Bills' practice squad this past season.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs waived veteran receiver Josh Gordon. The 30-year-old WR is expected to re-sign with the practice squad if he clears waivers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed running back Josh Adams to a reserve/futures contract. Adams spent time on the practice squad late in the season; he was released on Jan. 4.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed receiver Anthony Miller to a reserve/futures contract. Miller appeared in one game for Pittsburgh (Week 12) after signing with the practice squad in October. He recorded one (pretty impressive) reception for two yards in the contest. MIller, who was traded from the Bears to the Texans in July, appeared in Weeks 3-4 with Houston before the club released him on Oct. 6.
  • Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell cleared waivers on Monday and is now a free agent, per the league transaction wire. Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler in five seasons with the Steelers, spent time with the Ravens and Buccaneers this season, after playing with the Jets and Chiefs in 2020.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
news

Matt LaFleur 'would love' for Aaron Rodgers 'to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire'

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he spoke to Aaron Rodgers at length in the wake of the club's 13-10 loss to the 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday, but he's no closer to knowing who will be taking snaps for the Pack in 2022.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol ahead of AFC Championship Game

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu﻿'s status for Sunday's AFC Championship remains in question after the veteran entered concussion protocol during K.C.'s win over the Bills.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski unsure if he'll return for another title pursuit in 2022

Sunday's Divisional Round loss has led to speculation regarding Rob Gronkowski's future with the Bucs.
news

Head coach Bruce Arians: 2022 Buccaneers looking to 'reload,' not rebuild

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't have any updates on Tom Brady's status Monday, but he did say that he expects next year's team to "reload" and not rebuild.
news

Bills WR Gabriel Davis catches playoff-record four TDs in Divisional Round loss to Chiefs

Gabriel Davis﻿ took full advantage of a hero opportunity on Sunday, even if the walk-off hero, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, was clad in Chiefs red. The Bills WR caught a playoff-record four touchdowns in their overtime loss in Kansas City.
news

Bengals have 'a lot of confidence' ahead of rematch with Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The AFC championship bout between the Bengals and Chiefs offers the potential for another explosive fest at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor says his Bengals believes they're "as good as any team in the NFL."
news

Sean McVay has 'tremendous faith and confidence' in Cam Akers despite two fumbles vs. Buccaneers

Cam Akers lost the ball twice against Tampa Bay, including once in the fourth quarter. Despite the fumbles, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the win that he's still confident in Akers moving forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW