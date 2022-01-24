NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 24

With the celebration of the San Francisco 49ers' upset over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, there was also concern.

Standout left tackle Trent Williams sustained an ankle injury during the win and was seen on crutches after the game.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams' X-rays were negative and he'll be managed during practice this week, but his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain.

There's better news for wide receiver/wide back ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ who was seen limping in Saturday's game. Shanahan said Samuel took a helmet to the knee, but should be at practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ (knee), who was inactive on Saturday, has a much better chance of playing versus the Rams on Sunday than he did Saturday, Shanahan said.