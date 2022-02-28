Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 28

Feb 28, 2022
Regarded as a team leader and a presence along the offensive line, Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags are re-signing Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. The team has since announced the news.

Pelissero added it was a priority for Jacksonville to bring back Shatley, who played in all 33 games for the team over the past two seasons with a combined 18 starts.

The 30-year-old Shatley has been with the Jaguars since 2014.

Roster moves

  • The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday they have signed free-agent defensive tackle ﻿Andrew Billings﻿ and also waived guard ﻿Jeremiah Poutasi﻿. Billings started 37 games for the Bengals from 2017-2019. He played last year for the Browns, seeing action in six games.

