NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 28

Regarded as a team leader and a presence along the offensive line, Tyler Shatley is re-signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jags are re-signing Shatley to a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. The team has since announced the news.
Pelissero added it was a priority for Jacksonville to bring back Shatley, who played in all 33 games for the team over the past two seasons with a combined 18 starts.
The 30-year-old Shatley has been with the Jaguars since 2014.
Roster moves
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday they have signed free-agent defensive tackle Andrew Billings and also waived guard Jeremiah Poutasi. Billings started 37 games for the Bengals from 2017-2019. He played last year for the Browns, seeing action in six games.