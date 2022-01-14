NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

A pair of offensive weapons will be out for the defending Super Bowl champs in Sunday's portion of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) are have been officially ruled out versus the Eagles.
Jones and Grayson were unable to practice all week due to their injuries and are the only Buccaneers ruled out. Wide receiver Justin Watson (quad) and cornerbacks Carlton Davis (back) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) are officially questionable.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that he expects pass rushers Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) to play after missing the last two regular season games. Barrett practiced in full on Friday while JPP did not participate. Neither carry a game status designation heading into Sunday.
As for linebacker Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette, who were both designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve, Arians said both players will be game-time decisions.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) missed practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons also missed practice due to personal reasons. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (tooth) and defensive lineman Zach Allen (ankle) were limited.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. Defensive back Israel Mukuamu was placed on injured reserve.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) will be ruled out for Sunday night versus the Steelers. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and RB Darrel Williams (toe) are expected to play barring any setbacks, head coach Andy Reid said. Hill has no injury designation for Sunday, while Williams is questionable.
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was limited in practice on Friday after being a full particpant on Thursday. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (back) was a full participant after missing Thursday's practice while safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) was a DNP.
- New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) has been downgraded to out versus the Bills, the team announced.
- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) and guard Nate Herbig (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Running back Miles Sanders (hand) was a full participant in practice on Friday and is off the official injury report. Coach Nick Sirianni said Sanders will have no limitations to his workload in Sunday's playoff game.
- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Chiefs. As expected, Harris was a full participant in Friday's practice after being absent all week. The Steelers placed cornerback James Pierre on the reserve/COVID list.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Las Vegas Raiders elevated guard Lester Cotton and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The New England Patriots elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerbacks DeVante Bausby and D'Angelo Ross from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad and released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.