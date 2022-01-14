NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

Around the NFL

A pair of offensive weapons will be out for the defending Super Bowl champs in Sunday's portion of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) are have been officially ruled out versus the Eagles.

Jones and Grayson were unable to practice all week due to their injuries and are the only Buccaneers ruled out. Wide receiver Justin Watson (quad) and cornerbacks ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ (back) and ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ (hamstring) are officially questionable.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that he expects pass rushers Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/knee) to play after missing the last two regular season games. Barrett practiced in full on Friday while JPP did not participate. Neither carry a game status designation heading into Sunday.

As for linebacker Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette﻿, who were both designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve, Arians said both players will be game-time decisions.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Arizona Cardinals running back ﻿James Conner﻿ (ribs) missed practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons also missed practice due to personal reasons. Offensive lineman ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ (calf), cornerback ﻿Antonio Hamilton﻿ (tooth) and defensive lineman ﻿Zach Allen﻿ (ankle) were limited.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated defensive tackle Mike Daniels and wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
  • Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. Defensive back Israel Mukuamu was placed on injured reserve.
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) will be ruled out for Sunday night versus the Steelers. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) and RB Darrel Williams (toe) are expected to play barring any setbacks, head coach Andy Reid said. Hill has no injury designation for Sunday, while Williams is questionable.
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (shoulder) was limited in practice on Friday after being a full particpant on Thursday. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (back) was a full participant after missing Thursday's practice while safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ (concussion) was a DNP.
  • New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) has been downgraded to out versus the Bills, the team announced.
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) and guard Nate Herbig (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Running back Miles Sanders (hand) was a full participant in practice on Friday and is off the official injury report. Coach Nick Sirianni said Sanders will have no limitations to his workload in Sunday's playoff game.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Chiefs. As expected, Harris was a full participant in Friday's practice after being absent all week. The Steelers placed cornerback James Pierre on the reserve/COVID list.

Roster moves

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) questionable for Sunday vs. Chiefs

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, he was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
