Around the NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) expected to practice Friday ahead of Chiefs game

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury that kept him out for a spell in the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Still, coach Mike Tomlin said he expects the back to participate in Friday's session.

How today goes for the rookie RB will have a significant impact on his availability Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And if Najee is out, it would be a massive blow to the Steelers' ability to move the ball. The rookie was knocked out in Week 18 but returned to play a key role in the overtime win that got the Steelers into the postseason.

"It says he's the guy we said he was the whole time," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said of Harris' return last week, via the team's official website. "He made a one-handed catch and a couple really, really big runs. I think he was really effective when he came back. Certainly says a lot about him as a person and how much of a team player he is, how much he wants to win.

"He loves to compete and he loves to win."

In the Week 16 blowout loss to the Chiefs, Harris was the lone bright spot, taking 19 carries for 93 yards. But much of his production came with Pittsburgh down big and K.C. content to defend the pass.

"I'm not beating the drum about anything about that game," Canada said.

In Week 17's win over Cleveland, Harris scampered for 188 yards on 28 carries and a game-sealing TD, the biggest output in his rookie season.

"We've started to be able to run the ball at some key times," Canada said. "Obviously, you finished the Browns game with a big run. You finished the Ravens game with a big run to get us in position. It's not where we want it to be. We're not sitting there churning out six-, seven-yard runs and the things we're all hoping to do.

"Up front and protection-wise, for the most part we're doing the best we can. We're moving guys around. Really proud how hard those guys are playing. When you look at the situation and the guys that are out and the guys that are stepping up I think they deserve a lot of credit for how hard they're playing and how much effort they're giving.

"Obviously, the last two weeks we've got all that matters, which are Ws. That's all we're trying to get."

The rookie has been the main bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for Pittsburgh's offense.

Harris finished the regular season with 307 carries, 1,200 rush yards, seven rushing TDs and added 74 receptions for 467 yards and three receiving TDs. He led Pittsburgh in rushing yards, TDs, scrimmage yards (1,667) and scrimmage TDs (10).

Harris also set the Steelers rookie records in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, receptions and offensive touches (381).

The rookie finished second in the NFL in scrimmage yards behind only Jonathan Taylor (2,171). He became the first rookie in NFL history with 300-plus carries and 70-plus catches.

If he's healthy enough to play Sunday, Harris represents the Steelers' most significant advantage in K.C.

Harris had 174 rushes inside the tackles this season (third-most among all rookies). While teams haven't rushed inside the tackles often against the Chiefs, no defense has allowed more rushing yards over expected this season (+137) on inside runs, per Next Gen Stats. K.C ranked last in RYOE per attempt (+0.75).

It's not just between-the-tackles runs where Harris could play a crucial role. His 74 targets and 57 catches out of the backfield are both third-most in the NFL. K.C. has allowed the fourth most pass attempts (114) and completions (98) to receivers aligned in the backfield and 6.5 YPA on such passes (10th-most).

Related Content

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
news

J.J. Watt 'very limited' in return to Cardinals practice, per HC Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that J.J. Watt was "very limited" in his return to practice ahead of Monday's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW