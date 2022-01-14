Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) expected to practice Friday ahead of Chiefs game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury that kept him out for a spell in the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Still, coach Mike Tomlin said he expects the back to participate in Friday's session.

How today goes for the rookie RB will have a significant impact on his availability Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And if Najee is out, it would be a massive blow to the Steelers' ability to move the ball. The rookie was knocked out in Week 18 but returned to play a key role in the overtime win that got the Steelers into the postseason.

"It says he's the guy we said he was the whole time," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said of Harris' return last week, via the team's official website. "He made a one-handed catch and a couple really, really big runs. I think he was really effective when he came back. Certainly says a lot about him as a person and how much of a team player he is, how much he wants to win.

"He loves to compete and he loves to win."

In the Week 16 blowout loss to the Chiefs, Harris was the lone bright spot, taking 19 carries for 93 yards. But much of his production came with Pittsburgh down big and K.C. content to defend the pass.

"I'm not beating the drum about anything about that game," Canada said.

In Week 17's win over Cleveland, Harris scampered for 188 yards on 28 carries and a game-sealing TD, the biggest output in his rookie season.

"We've started to be able to run the ball at some key times," Canada said. "Obviously, you finished the Browns game with a big run. You finished the Ravens game with a big run to get us in position. It's not where we want it to be. We're not sitting there churning out six-, seven-yard runs and the things we're all hoping to do.

"Up front and protection-wise, for the most part we're doing the best we can. We're moving guys around. Really proud how hard those guys are playing. When you look at the situation and the guys that are out and the guys that are stepping up I think they deserve a lot of credit for how hard they're playing and how much effort they're giving.