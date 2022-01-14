Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not make it back in time for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The second-year running back has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury that has prevented him from playing in each of Kansas City's last two games, head coach Andy Reid announced. Edwards-Helaire tested his injury earlier in the week, but it did not respond adequately enough to give him the clearance to play in the Chiefs' rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Edwards-Helaire's second professional campaign has been fraught with injury, limiting him to just 10 games and 119 carries on the season. Kansas City has been forced to replace Edwards-Helaire with a committee of backs that includes Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon﻿. Williams leads all Chiefs in rushing with 558 yards and six touchdowns, with Edwards-Helaire ranking second behind him, despite missing seven games. It's no surprise that the Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack in rushing, standing at 16th in the NFL entering Super Wild Card Weekend.

If anything, the Chiefs are accustomed to such a situation. When Kansas City last faced Pittsburgh in Week 16, Edwards-Helaire chipped in 27 yards and one touchdown on nine carries before exiting with the shoulder injury, leaving the Chiefs to rely on Williams and Gore to gain 98 combined rushing yards in an easy 36-10 win.