Around the NFL

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Published: Jan 14, 2022 at 02:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not make it back in time for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The second-year running back has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury that has prevented him from playing in each of Kansas City's last two games, head coach Andy Reid announced. Edwards-Helaire tested his injury earlier in the week, but it did not respond adequately enough to give him the clearance to play in the Chiefs' rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Edwards-Helaire's second professional campaign has been fraught with injury, limiting him to just 10 games and 119 carries on the season. Kansas City has been forced to replace Edwards-Helaire with a committee of backs that includes Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon﻿. Williams leads all Chiefs in rushing with 558 yards and six touchdowns, with Edwards-Helaire ranking second behind him, despite missing seven games. It's no surprise that the Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack in rushing, standing at 16th in the NFL entering Super Wild Card Weekend.

If anything, the Chiefs are accustomed to such a situation. When Kansas City last faced Pittsburgh in Week 16, Edwards-Helaire chipped in 27 yards and one touchdown on nine carries before exiting with the shoulder injury, leaving the Chiefs to rely on Williams and Gore to gain 98 combined rushing yards in an easy 36-10 win.

They'll need to follow a similar approach against the Steelers to make it 2-0 against Pittsburgh in the 2021 season this weekend.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (elbow) questionable for Sunday vs. Chiefs

Steelers RB Najee Harris missed two practices this week as he deals with an elbow injury, he was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.
news

Niners DE Nick Bosa: Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are 'definitely beatable'

The Dallas Cowboys boast the top pair of offensive tackles in the NFL with ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and La'el Collins. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ said he respected the duo but isn't fretting the task at hand.
news

Joe Judge grateful for opportunity with Giants

In his first comments since being dismissed as head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge expressed gratitude for his two-year tenure in New York.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Check out each team's injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team. The 66-year-old got his first head coaching opportunity in Houston in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which the Texans finished 4-13.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: I'm not going to comment on who will be here next year

Chris Ballard spoke at length with reporters Thursday following Indianapolis' stunning, season-ending drubbing at the hands of the Jaguars. He was blunt in his assessment of the team and .
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW