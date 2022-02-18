NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

Around the NFL

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel.

While McDaniel is a new face to the franchise, two former Dolphins standouts are now on the sidelines.

Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain, each of them former Pro Bowlers and All-Pros with Miami, have returned. Madison is the team's cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist and Surtain is a defensive assistant.

Elsewhere, as previously reported, Frank Smith will be the team's offensive coordinator, Josh Boyer will be the defensive coordinator and Darrell Bevell will be the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Also announced: Matt Applebaum (offensive line), Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Josh Grizzard (quality control), Chandler Henley (assistant quarterbacks), Lemuel Jeanpierre (assistant offensive line), Mike Person (offensive assistant), Aldrick Robinson (offensive assistant), Kolby Smith (offensive assistant), Eric Studesville (associate head coach/running backs), Wes Welker (wide receivers), Mathieu Araujo (assistant defensive backs), Anthony Campanile (linebackers), Austin Clark (defensive line), Steve Ferentz (assistant linebackers), Steve Gregory (safeties), Derrick LeBlanc (assistant defensive line), Ty McKenzie (outside linebackers), Ryan Slowik (senior defensive assistant), Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator), Brendan Farrell (assistant special teams) and Dave Puloka (head strength and conditioning).

The Dolphins also announced a pair of roster moves on Friday, as they signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett﻿.

Coaching moves

  • The Green Bay Packers announced Friday they have hired Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach. The team also announced the hiring of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach.
  • The Washington Commanders are hiring Juan Castillo as their tight ends coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Castillo is replacing Pete Hoener, who is retiring.

