Dolphins hiring Darrell Bevell as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

The Miami Dolphins added some experience to their offensive staff under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, per a source informed of the situation.

Bevell will be tasked with helping elevate quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ alongside McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

The 52-year-old Bevell spent 2021 as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator before taking over the interim head coaching role following the firing of Urban Meyer. Previously, he spent two seasons as the Detroit Lions OC before also taking over interim coaching duties after Matt Patricia was let go midseason.