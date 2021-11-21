Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury update; plus, more NFL news ahead of Week 11's Sunday games

With Kyler Murray's Week 11 status still up in the air, it's looking increasingly possible that he'll sit on Sunday.
The Cardinals quarterback will likely end up resting ahead of the team's Week 12 bye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation.
Rapoport noted that Murray, who has not played in the last two games, wants to suit up and, while there's a chance that may still happen, there is a much better chance that Colt McCoy again starts under center.
Both Murray and McCoy (pectoral) are officially listed as questionable. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray will be a game-time decision for a third consecutive week.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is expected to play, per Rapoport.
- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is not expected to play, per Rapoport. Dallas views sitting Smith as a big-picture decision, he added; Smith last played in Week 8.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) faces an uphill battle to play against the Lions as the wideout currently has a chance to play Sunday, Rapoport reported.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray is set to make his return from an ankle injury, Rapoport reported. Murray has been since mid-October.
- Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (thigh) is expected to make his return against Cleveland, per Rapoport. Currently listed as questionable, Williams has been sidelined by the injury since Week 7.
- Washington Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been out since Week 5 with a groin injury, has a small chance to play against the Panthers, Rapoport reported. If he doesn't play, Samuel expected to give it a go next week.