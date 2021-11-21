Around the NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury update; plus, more NFL news ahead of Week 11's Sunday games

Published: Nov 21, 2021 at 04:42 AM
Around the NFL Staff

With Kyler Murray﻿'s Week 11 status still up in the air, it's looking increasingly possible that he'll sit on Sunday.

The Cardinals quarterback will likely end up resting ahead of the team's Week 12 bye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation.

Rapoport noted that Murray, who has not played in the last two games, wants to suit up and, while there's a chance that may still happen, there is a much better chance that Colt McCoy again starts under center.

Both Murray and McCoy (pectoral) are officially listed as questionable. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray will be a game-time decision for a third consecutive week.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is expected to play, per Rapoport.
  • Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is not expected to play, per Rapoport. Dallas views sitting Smith as a big-picture decision, he added; Smith last played in Week 8.
  • Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) faces an uphill battle to play against the Lions as the wideout currently has a chance to play Sunday, Rapoport reported.
  • Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray is set to make his return from an ankle injury, Rapoport reported. Murray has been since mid-October.
  • Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (thigh) is expected to make his return against Cleveland, per Rapoport. Currently listed as questionable, Williams has been sidelined by the injury since Week 7.
  • Washington Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been out since Week 5 with a groin injury, has a small chance to play against the Panthers, Rapoport reported. If he doesn't play, Samuel expected to give it a go next week.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, to start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.
news

Broncos sign WR Tim Patrick to three-year extension worth up to $34.5 million

Denver's receiving corps includes a trio of notable names. A less-heralded target has emerged as the group's fourth and now has a significant pay raise to show for it. The Broncos are signing Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery

Chris Carson's 2021 season will soon be finished. The running back is having season-ending neck surgery and will remain on injured reserve.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday versus the Eagles on the team's injury report. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) doubtful vs. Browns; Tim Boyle likely to start

Lions quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿ is officially doubtful to play Sunday against the Browns. That designation sets up ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ to likely make his first NFL start.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, to miss two games

Fresh off a dominant win over the Falcons, the Cowboys won't have a go-to target for at least the next two games with WR Amari Cooper being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Rest didn't help ﻿Khalil Mack﻿'s foot injury. The star pass rusher is undergoing season-ending foot surgery and has been placed on injured reserve.
