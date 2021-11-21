Niners rookie RB Elijah Mitchell (finger) inactive vs. Jaguars

It will be next running back up for the San Francisco 49ers.

Standout rookie running back Eljiah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a broken finger.

Mitchell drew a doubtful designation coming into Sunday after breaking his finger during the 49ers' Monday night win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It's likely the 49ers will lean on Jeff Wilson and possibly rookie Trey Sermon to take on more carries in the absence of Mitchell, one of the league's biggest rookie surprises.