49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell sustained broken finger; status uncertain

San Francisco's leading rusher, rookie running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿, suffered a fractured finger and will undergo a procedure. His status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is unclear.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan noted doctors are "pretty optimistic" Mitchell will be fine, adding there is hope that the running back could even practice Wednesday.

Mitchell leads the Niners with 560 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries in seven games played. The sixth-round pick leads all rookies with 80.0 rush yards per game this season.

Mitchell took 27 carries for 91 yards in Monday night's 31-10 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams. Shanahan said it wasn't clear when the back suffered the injury, and Mitchell made no mention of an issue until Tuesday morning.