NFL informs teams they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to rookies at minicamps

Published: May 05, 2021 at 08:55 PM
With rookie minicamps set to commence shortly, the NFL informed all teams Wednesday night they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to all rookies, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

In addition to encouraging clubs to offer vaccinations, the league is also aiming for teams to "highlight to all players that vaccinations may help players avoid missed practices and games, and therefore may have a competitive impact for the club," Pelissero added.

It's the latest development in the NFL's ongoing efforts to encourage players and personnel to vaccinate -- along with opening stadiums and sites for the general public to do so, as well.

By May 17, all NFL clubs must transition back to regular-season COVID-19 protocols, which means players, coaches and other Tier 1, 2 and 3 individuals for teams "are prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility."

Other protocols set to start on May 17 or as early as May 14 for teams who begin rookie minicamps then will be a max of 15 players in the weight room, no in-person media interviews for players, no club-organized social gatherings and a max of five tryouts per week for teams.

Like other NFL players, rookies who get vaccinated will be privy to modified COVID-19 protocols, such as weekly testing rather than daily. Players who are not vaccinated will need to be tested daily.

