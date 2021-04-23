NFL, NFLPA agree to modified COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players

Following an agreement with the NFL Players Association, the NFL informed teams Friday that it has modified COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players, per a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals are required to test on a weekly basis rather than daily, will no longer have to quarantine if identified as a "High Risk Close Contact" and do not have to submit to "entry" testing following travel.

The modified COVID-19 protocols come on advice of the league's medical and scientific experts and showcase the reduced risk of fully vaccinated individuals being infected.

A league onus on educating and advocating in regard to getting vaccinated remains at the forefront.

"All clubs should continue their efforts to educate about available vaccines to maximize vaccine acceptance among their staffs, players, and family members," the memo read in part. "Each club should make the vaccine easily and conveniently available through a 'Vaccination Day' or other program, and we will continue to work with the joint NFL-NFLPA committee to develop additional educational material that communicates the benefits of the vaccine to players, staff and families. All clubs are participating in this effort."

Fourteen clubs have already hosted on-site vaccination events, per the memo.

Fully vaccinated players, along with other tiered staff and coaches, will continue to be required to wear masks and tracking devices while within team facilities.

Friday's memo follows a league notice on April 13 in which it informed clubs their Tier 1 and 2 employees (excluding players) were "expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so."