Around the NFL

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 08:17 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Another milestone has been hit as NFL stadiums and facilities have opened their gates and doors to aid in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2 million vaccines have now been administered at NFL sites across the country, the league announced Wednesday.

"This building and this parking lot has become a place where literally people are crying as they get that second shot," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill of State Farm Stadium. "It's an amazing team effort. We're a very small part of it."

As Bidwill attests, NFL teams' home sites have been a part of a vaccination effort that began in February and has continued to grow.

Along with carrying on in the fight against COVID-19, the efforts are aiding in the journey back to normalcy.

"We got to where we are one step at a time, one act of courage at a time," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. "I fully anticipate that every game in the fall will be full attendance"

In a February letter to President Joe Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to the federal government to convey that the league's 30 stadiums would become available as vaccination sites.

"We want to be committed to serve this community, not just when we're entertaining fans on game day," said Adolpho Birch, the senior vice president of business affairs of the Titans, whose Nissan Stadium became a vaccine site in March.

It's the NFL offseason, but Wednesday serves as another statistical milepost for the league and its fans in the ongoing battle with the coronavirus.

Related Content

news

Woman drops lawsuit against Texans QB Deshaun Watson; 20 plaintiffs identified

One of the 22 women to have filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault and misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has dropped her suit.
news

Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
news

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, RB Najee Harris receive positive medical reports

Three star Alabama players each received good news following medical checkups in Indianapolis last week. Ian Rapoport reports WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and RB Najee Harris all received positive reports.
news

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. New DT ﻿Sheldon Rankins﻿ said he believes the foundation is there for the Jets to turn their fortunes around. 
news

Free-agent edge rusher Aldon Smith to visit Seahawks

Ex-Cowboys edge rusher Aldon Smith is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox to have pro day on April 26

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox will hold his pro day on April 26 after a minor hamstring injury left him out of the school's initial workout for NFL scouts.
news

Kyle Juszczyk will 'support whoever's under center' for 49ers in 2021

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿ maintains his belief that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting QB in 2021, but lends his full support for whoever is under center in San Francisco.
news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Lions players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers, Lions and Patriots later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' 

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
news

NFL: Team employees who refuse vaccination without 'bona fide' reason barred from restricted areas

In a Tuesday memo, the league informed clubs their Tier 1 and 2 employees (excluding players) "should be expected to be vaccinated unless they have a bona fide medical or religious ground for not doing so."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW