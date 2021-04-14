NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

Another milestone has been hit as NFL stadiums and facilities have opened their gates and doors to aid in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2 million vaccines have now been administered at NFL sites across the country, the league announced Wednesday.

"This building and this parking lot has become a place where literally people are crying as they get that second shot," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill of State Farm Stadium. "It's an amazing team effort. We're a very small part of it."

As Bidwill attests, NFL teams' home sites have been a part of a vaccination effort that began in February and has continued to grow.

Along with carrying on in the fight against COVID-19, the efforts are aiding in the journey back to normalcy.

"We got to where we are one step at a time, one act of courage at a time," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said. "I fully anticipate that every game in the fall will be full attendance"

In a February letter to President Joe Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reached out to the federal government to convey that the league's 30 stadiums would become available as vaccination sites.

"We want to be committed to serve this community, not just when we're entertaining fans on game day," said Adolpho Birch, the senior vice president of business affairs of the Titans, whose Nissan Stadium became a vaccine site in March.