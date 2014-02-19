NFL Health Update: Team medical staffs get ready for combine

Dr. Matthew Matava, St. Louis Rams team physician and president of the NFL Physicians Society spoke about his role, saying: "Each team's medical staff performs a thorough history and physical examination of all players at the Combine. A comprehensive battery of tests, X-rays, and MRIs is also performed. Some of these tests are done routinely in all players, others are obtained based on the player's history and/or physical examination. Once all of this information is compiled, each player is assigned a medical grade by the head team physician, unique to each team, which is used to categorize the players' medical and orthopedic health. This grade is used to objectively assess the player's predicted ability to participate as a professional football player as well as to assign relative risk for future medical problems. This information is shared with team's general manager, head coach and personnel director as one component of the player's overall draft grade that is formulated by the team."