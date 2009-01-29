NFL gives $1 million to Tampa Youth Education Towns

For the past 16 years, the NFL has constructed YET Centers in Super Bowl host cities, aimed at positively impacting youth in at-risk neighborhoods. The NFL has donated close to $20 million toward YET Centers since the program began in 1993 as a legacy of Super Bowl XXVII. YET Centers are state-of-the-art facilities offering tutoring, mentoring, career training, computer education, and access to recreational activities. The facilities are designed to help youngsters succeed by providing educational assistance, job training, technical instruction, life-skills development, and recreational outlets. Steve Young's Forever Young Foundation, a long-time partner of the NFL YET initiative, assists with the funding of technology centers at each location.