NFL gives $1 million to Tampa Youth Education Towns

Donation to support expansion of two YET centers and enhance outreach efforts in Tampa Bay community
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The National Football League will donate $1 million to the Tampa Bay NFL Youth Education Towns (YETs) to fund expansion and new fitness spaces, it was announced on Thursday.
For the past 16 years, the NFL has constructed YET Centers in Super Bowl host cities, aimed at positively impacting youth in at-risk neighborhoods. The NFL has donated close to $20 million toward YET Centers since the program began in 1993 as a legacy of Super Bowl XXVII. YET Centers are state-of-the-art facilities offering tutoring, mentoring, career training, computer education, and access to recreational activities. The facilities are designed to help youngsters succeed by providing educational assistance, job training, technical instruction, life-skills development, and recreational outlets. Steve Young's Forever Young Foundation, a long-time partner of the NFL YET initiative, assists with the funding of technology centers at each location.
Established as a legacy of Super Bowl XXXV the Mort Park and Jackson Heights YET Centers opened in 2002. Both centers provide a broad range of enrichment programs and events by working with valued partners such as the Patel Conservatory at Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center, Forever Young Foundation, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joined by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer; government officials including Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio and Hillsborough County Commissioner Chairman Ken Hagan; members of the host committee and players including Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, Drew Brees, Darrelle Revis, Jermaine Phillips and Adrian Jones; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the $1 million donation at a press conference today. Commissioner Goodell also spoke about the success of the Tampa Bay YET Centers and celebrated the ways in which the facilities have benefited the surrounding community.
Each year the NFL donates $1 million toward the YET initiative, a figure which is matched by local private and public donations. This year, funds donated by the NFL and the Tampa Bay Super Bowl XLIII Host Committee will be used to fund expansions to the two centers, including new fitness spaces and multi-media technology programs. A recently completed football field at the Mort Park Center, funded in part by a donation from the Glazer Family Foundation, will be unveiled at the press conference.
"The NFL Youth Education Towns are one of the game's greatest achievements," said Goodell. "These lasting Super Bowl legacies have provided a safe haven for thousands of children to learn and develop, and we are pleased to support the Mort Park and Jackson Heights YET Centers and the services they provide."
There are presently 14 YET Centers operating in eleven Super Bowl host cities-Los Angeles, Phoenix, New Orleans, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Atlanta, and two in San Diego, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Houston. Next week in Honolulu, the 15th YET Center will be unveiled as a legacy of NFL Pro Bowl games.