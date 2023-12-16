NFL fines Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes for critical comments of officials following loss to Bills

Around the NFL

The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday for their critical comments on the officiating at the end of last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Officials ruled that Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toneywas offsides on a potential game-winning touchdown with fewer than 90 seconds remaining in the game and Kansas City trailing the Bills, 20-17. The Chiefs failed to advance the ball on the following three plays, leading to a Bills win.

Mahomes was irate at on the field in the immediate aftermath of the call, visibly expressed his displeasure with the call during his postgame interaction with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and continued to vent during his news conference after the game.

"I know as fans you want to see the guys on the field decide the game and that's why last week I didn't say anything about the flag that didn't get called on Marquez (Valdes-Scantling)," Mahomes said on Dec. 10. "I mean they're human, they make mistakes, but it's every week we're talking about something and all I can do is go out there and give everything I have and I'm proud of the guys, that's what we did and it was a great football game that ended -- another great football game that just ended like that it's just tough -- tough to swallow."

Reid also criticized the call during his postgame media session, stating that receivers usually get a warning from officials if they're lined up incorrectly while adding that the situation was "a bit embarrassing."

In the days following the game both Mahomes and Reid walked back their criticism of the officials. Mahomes added on Wednesday that he needed to "show better sportsmanship" in his interaction with Allen.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the current state of officiating in the league on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas.

"I find it a little ironic when you say attention on officiating when I think almost everybody, to my knowledge, is acknowledging that the officials were absolutely correct," Goodell told reporters. "That's their job to call when there's a foul. There was no question about that foul. It was absolutely the right call. If you don't call that, obviously we would've been subject or our officials would've been subject to criticism also.

"We all understand our officials are second guessed. I've said it many times before, they are not perfect. No human being is. But the reality is they do an extraordinary job. As I said, I find it ironic that I'm standing here answering a question about the officials got it right, and they're being criticized. I think it shows you how difficult it is to do their job. I understand that and understand it comes with the job. The officials understand that, but I'm incredibly proud of -- not just what they did in that game, but also what they continue to do."

The Chiefs visit the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

