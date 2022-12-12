NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The fantasy regular season is coming to a close, and the hosts start by discussing some impactful injuries to a few players as well as their biggest takeaways for a handful of fantasy pieces. They also dive into Week 14's top performers, some must-target waiver wire adds, and which players can be dropped.
Finally, the host's spotlight a few players that they believe will help you win a championship in FANTASY PLAYOFF RIDE OR DIES.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.