NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore

Published: Nov 29, 2022 at 06:46 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.

Finally, the hosts take a closer look at a few narratives surrounding some big names in another addition of CAP OR NO CAP!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

