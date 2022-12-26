Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 05:48 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by making sense of both the Jets' and Commanders' weapons this week as Mike White will once again get the start for New York, along with Carson Wentz most likely making his return for Washington. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from this past weekend, including a few potential league-winning players going into championships and a team that could have two WR1s next year. They also dive into some of Week 16's top performers, some waiver-wire targets, and some helpful lineup tips for a do-or-die Week 17.

Finally, the hosts discuss who they think will lead the charge going into next year by doing a 2023 first round mock draft!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em: Week 16 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Hurts your Playoff chances

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em Sit 'em -- Week 15 fantasy preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Late-Season League Winners

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Who can you trust?

Week 14 is in the books, and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 15 and the start of the fantasy playoffs. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon, and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you figure out what to do with some struggling, big-name players.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: The Brock Pot

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Navigating the bye-pocalypse

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge as managers gear up for the playoffs!

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Dalvin to Cook?

Week 13 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 14. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you narrow down some big decisions in the last weekend of the regular fantasy season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE