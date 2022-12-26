NFL Fantasy Football Show: Championship week!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The guys start off by making sense of both the Jets' and Commanders' weapons this week as Mike White will once again get the start for New York, along with Carson Wentz most likely making his return for Washington. They also talk about some of their biggest takeaways from this past weekend, including a few potential league-winning players going into championships and a team that could have two WR1s next year. They also dive into some of Week 16's top performers, some waiver-wire targets, and some helpful lineup tips for a do-or-die Week 17.