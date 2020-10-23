NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Weekend Preview (aka Turning Points)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo recaps Thursday Night Football between the Giants and Eagles (4:40) and also discuss the biggest headlines of late including Joe Mixon being out for the Bengals in Week 7 (11:45). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 7 surrounding JuJu Smith-Schuster, Teddy Bridgewater and Marvin Jones (19:13). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (28:14) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (39:57).