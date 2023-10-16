Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 fantasy recap

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 05:24 PM

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of Week 6 fantasy. The guys start things off with the latest news, including injuries to Justin Fields, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel plus a potential surgery for Anthony Richardson. Then they move on to the biggest takeaways from Week 6, which includes the return of Drake London, the answer to the Cardinals backfield, and the realization that Brock Purdy is mortal.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

