 NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 3. The guys start things off with the latest news, including injuries to Mike Williams and Derek Carr, then discuss the biggest fantasy questions of the week: What to do with Trevor Lawrence, whether Sam Laporta is a must-start TE, and should you pick up C.J. Stroud? Grant and Florio also discuss the week's best and most disappointing performances, including the Dolphins RBs, Amari Cooper, Nico Collins, and Najee Harris.