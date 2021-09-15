NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 Fantasy Preview (aka Overcorrection Theater)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 2 fantasy landscape. To start, the hosts recap recent headlines: 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ underwent season-ending surgery; the Browns have already ruled out ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for Week 2; the Cowboys have placed ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on injured reserve; and ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ might make his season debut for the New York Jets this weekend.

Next, the experts talk about what to expect on Thursday night when the New York Giants take on the Washington Football Team, including expectations for ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿, thoughts on who the WR1 is in New York, concerns for ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿, and which defense will be a better play this week.

Later, Marcas and Michael attempt to answer five big questions for Week 2, covering Ronald Jones and the Tampa Bay running backs, James Robinson and the Jaguars offense, what to do with ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ in San Francisco, how to sort through the Ravens backfield, and choosing between ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and ﻿David Montgomery﻿.

Then, the hosts take a closer look at three interesting players and their outlook for the rest of the season: Buccaneers tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, Bills running back ﻿Devin Singletary﻿ and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Finally, the experts close out the show with three sleepers each for Week 2.