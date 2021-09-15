NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 Fantasy Preview (aka Overcorrection Theater)

Published: Sep 15, 2021 at 04:51 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 2 fantasy landscape. To start, the hosts recap recent headlines: 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ underwent season-ending surgery; the Browns have already ruled out ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for Week 2; the Cowboys have placed ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on injured reserve; and ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ might make his season debut for the New York Jets this weekend.

Next, the experts talk about what to expect on Thursday night when the New York Giants take on the Washington Football Team, including expectations for ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿, thoughts on who the WR1 is in New York, concerns for ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿, and which defense will be a better play this week.

Later, Marcas and Michael attempt to answer five big questions for Week 2, covering Ronald Jones and the Tampa Bay running backs, James Robinson and the Jaguars offense, what to do with ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ in San Francisco, how to sort through the Ravens backfield, and choosing between ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ and ﻿David Montgomery﻿.

Then, the hosts take a closer look at three interesting players and their outlook for the rest of the season: Buccaneers tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, Bills running back ﻿Devin Singletary﻿ and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Finally, the experts close out the show with three sleepers each for Week 2.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffers broken foot in practice, out indefinitely 

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ sustained a broken foot and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Allen Robinson's shallow Week 1 route chart a product of 'what we were trying to get accomplished'

Allen Robinson's route chart from Chicago's Week 1 loss wasn't exactly explosive. The star WR spoke on the matter, which gained traction via his route chart being posted to Twitter and largely seen as a disgrace to a player who has finished each of the last two seasons with 1,100 receiving yards.
news

Cardinals' Chandler Jones not focused on contract: 'I play best when I don't go in thinking about the deal'

On Wednesday, Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones finally did some talking off the field. Apparently, the 10-year veteran has kept the contract subject out of his mind, as well as his mouth.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Giants-Washington

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW