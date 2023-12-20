NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 16 matchups. The hosts start the show with an update on Ja’Marr Chase's shoulder injury and what it means for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd this week (1:06). Then they discuss the Thursday Night game between the Saints and Rams and their expectations for Alvin Kamara and Matthew Stafford (4:25).

Next they preview the Saturday double header between the Bengals and Steelers (7:05) and Bills and Chargers (8:40). Can you trust any Chargers in this matchup?